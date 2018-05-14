Terminally Ill Toddler Alfie Evans Laid to Rest at Funeral

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Alfie Evans, the British toddler whose parents lost a legal battle to keep him on life support, was laid to rest on Monday. The family held a private funeral, and Evans’ coffin was “decorated with images of toy soldiers and the Everton [Football Club] logo,” the Associated Press reported. Evans, who had a degenerative brain disease, died on April 28th, one month shy of turning 2-years-old. His parents fought to keep him on life support in a legal battle that garnered international attention and headlines. They lost an appeal to send Evans to the Vatican children's hospital for medical care, with U.K. courts determining that “more treatment was futile.”