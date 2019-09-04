CHEAT SHEET
SHE’S BACK
‘Terminator’ Star Linda Hamilton: I’ve Been Celibate for 15 Years
Terminator star Linda Hamilton is opening up up about turning her back on Hollywood—and sex. “I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met,” the actress told The New York Times. “I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it.” Hamilton, 62, divorced director James Cameron in 1999. In 2012, she left Malibu for a farmhouse in Virginia and then New Orleans, where she still lives. “I woke up one day and I was like, ‘Well, here I am in my beautiful mansion and my kids aren’t here, my agents aren’t calling, and this is not real,” she said. Hamilton said she hesitated reprising her role as Sarah Connor because she didn’t want her new neighbors to think differently of her.