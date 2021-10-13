Netflix Brings Back Employee Who Called Out Dave Chappelle’s Transphobic Jokes
‘I FEEL VINDICATED’
A Netflix software engineer who was suspended after she called out the transphobic jokes in Dave Chappelle’s latest standup special says she feels “vindicated” after being reinstated. Terra Field, who is trans, was suspended for allegedly attending a virtual meeting for top company executives—Netflix previously said her suspension had nothing to do with her tweets about Chappelle’s special The Closer. In a tweet late Tuesday, Field wrote: “Netflix has reinstated me after finding that there was no ill-intent in my attending the QBR meeting... I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and try to figure out where I’m at. At the very least, I feel vindicated.” Field went viral last week after she tweeted that Chappelle’s special “attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness.” In the Netflix special, Chappelle declared that he was on “Team TERF,” which is shorthand for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.