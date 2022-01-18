California Golf Course Employee Dies After Buggy Sinks in Canal
R.I.P.
A man has died after the caged golf cart he was riding in was found submerged in a canal at a California golf course on Monday, authorities said. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, had been an employee of Indio’s Golf Course at Terra Lago. He had been riding in the maintenance cart, which belonged to Terra Lago, along the course’s path before sinking into the canal. First responders pulled the caged cart out of the Coachella Canal just before 3 p.m., according to an Indio Police Department spokesperson. “We're going to wait and see what the results are from the coroner's office,” the spokesperson added, “but it appears they may have drowned as a result of the accident. But that's all preliminary information.” The incident is under investigation by the Indio Police and the Riverside County Fire Department.