Louisiana High Schoolers Charged After Using N-Word in Viral Video

Two Louisiana high school students were arrested Wednesday after a video of them repeatedly calling other students the N-word circulated online. The Terrebonne High School students were charged with inciting a riot, hate crimes and cyber bullying, the Houma Police Department said. The school’s superintendent Bubba Orgeron said, “Terrebonne Parish School District is aware of a student video with despicable language and thoughts. This type of behavior and disgusting display of content will never be tolerated by our School System and has been immediately addressed by the School, District, and proper authorities.” Police asked for patients to “allow the proper authorities to handle this situation as the investigation continues.”