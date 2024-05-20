Terrence Howard Claims He Can ‘Kill Gravity’ in Off-the-Charts Joe Rogan Chat

In an absolute journey of an interview, Empire star Terrence Howard recently spent three hours regaling conspiracy-loving podcaster Joe Rogan with claims that he is able to “rebuild Saturn without gravity” and has debunked the Pythagorean Theorem, among other mind-bending theories.

Hyping the lengthy sitdown with Howard as “one of the most interesting conversations” he’s ever had, Rogan posted his latest podcast episode over the weekend to the delight of his millions of fans, who seemed equally enthused about the Oscar-nominated actor’s wild assertions.

Howard’s conversation with the Intellectual Dark Web charter member included several eye-opening statements, which of course featured a heavy dose of vaccine skepticism. Additionally, the controversial Hustle & Flow star insisted that a patent he owned but later abandoned in 2010 was the basis of the virtual reality technology utilized by dozens of companies today. He also claimed to Rogan that he actually recalls being in his mother’s womb and the day he was born. “I remember being circumcised. I remember the whole nine,” he declared.

Howard’s claims regarding physics and mathematics, however, really drew the most attention.

“We’re about to kill gravity. We’re about to kill their God, gravity, and they don’t want that,” Howard exclaimed to a fascinated Rogan. Howard then presented a video in which his so-called business partner narrated a computer animation model that supposedly showed how “linchpins” and “vortexes” were used to create a zero-gravity Saturn.

“And it has the rings with no animation,” he continued. “It has the rings and the hexagon that’s observed at the very top of it without dark matter, without dark energy, without gravity, showing that it’s an outward, inward, outward force pushing down that creates the planet.”

Diving into his concepts surrounding the “flower of life,” a name given by New Age spiritualists for a series of overlapping geometric patterns, Howard also suggested he was able to debunk Euclidean geometry, specifically the Pythagorean Theorem. According to Howard, the main issue with the simple mathematical formula is that ancient mathematicians believed the world was flat, so they used straight lines for everything.

This is far from the first time the Iron Man star has portrayed himself as a real-life Tony Stark.

During a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, he claimed he was studying chemical engineering at Pratt University but dropped out after he argued with a professor over what one multiplied by one equals.

“How can it equal one?” he said he told the professor. “If one times one equals one that means that two is of no value because one times itself has no effect. One times one equals two because the square root of four is two, so what’s the square root of two? Should be one, but we’re told it’s two, and that cannot be.” (For the record, the square root of two is not two.) Howard has since revisited the argument about his belief that 1 x 1=2, even going so far as posting his “proof to the World of Science and Mathematics” in 2017.

Howard would later bring up many of his unconventional theories during an appearance on the 2019 Emmys red carpet, leaving the hosts stunned. Claiming he was retiring from acting for good (that didn’t last), he said he’d “made some discoveries in my own personal life with science that Pythagoras” had searched for in the past.

“I was able to open the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for for 10,000 years,” he added. “Why would I continue walking on water for tips when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world?”

Insisting he’d found a “whole new wave conjugation,” Howard proclaimed: “I’m going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force. I’m putting something on YouTube, but I will build the planet Saturn without gravity—and build the Milky Way Galaxy without gravity.”

Since then, Howard has continued to assert that he has reinvented physics and has come up with technological solutions that could be used by other countries to “defend their sovereignty.” In a 2022 address in Uganda, he said he was working on “a new hydrogen technology” that would result in new forms of flight and defense.

“​I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry,” he said, adding that his project could “defend a nation,” “harvest food,” and “remove plastics from the ocean.”

While he has reinvented himself as a next-level thinker and scientific genius, where he attained his knowledge is a little more muddled. While he says he left Pratt University just a few credits shy of a chemical engineering degree, the school got rid of that program in the early 1990s. Additionally, he told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in 2013 that he held a Ph.D. in applied material and chemical engineering from South Carolina State University, only for it to later be revealed that he was merely given an honorary degree for speaking at the school’s 2012 spring commencement.