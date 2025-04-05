Terrence Howard Says Diddy Once Tried to ‘F***’ Him
Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard has claimed that disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs once sought to have sex with him under the pretense of requesting acting lessons. Speaking on the “PBD Podcast” on Friday, the Iron Man star said, “[Diddy] invited me, for weeks... He wanted me to be his acting coach for a while.” But the rapper and music executive, who is facing sex trafficking and other criminal charges, would just sit around and “look” at him, Howard said, “waiting.” At one point, Howard’s assistant told him, “I think he’s trying to f--- you.” Howard, who did not specify when the incident took place, said he cut off communication with Combs after that. “I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise, I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man,” he remarked. Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage a woman in prostitution, as well as fraud and using force or coercion to compel a woman to engage in sex acts. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges and is currently awaiting trial—set to begin May 12—in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. The Daily Beast reached out to Combs’ lawyer for comment.
