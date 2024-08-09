With Kamala Harris’ jumpstart campaign generating momentum for weeks now, and with the polls to back it up, the timing didn’t seem ideal for former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to promote an upcoming docuseries Thursday heralding Donald Trump’s supposed “comeback.”

On Thursday, Carlson shared a trailer for the production, which, from the looks of it, will be nothing short of a glowing account of the former president and his campaign.

Promising “unprecedented access inside the political machine that’s changing American history,” the trailer depicts Trump’s campaign and those who support it not only as a “movement,” but a “surge.”

“The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback” alludes to Trump: The Art of the Deal, the 1987 business advice book credited to Trump and journalist Tony Schwartz, who later said he regretted writing it and only did so for the money.

Carlson’s docuseries is being produced by Justin Wells, his former producer at Fox. It will be available on Carlson’s namesake network, which houses the brunt of his output now that he no longer has a microphone at Fox.

Carlson conducted a chummy interview with Trump last August, and sat in the former president’s box at the Republican National Convention in July, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise for another exchange to occur in the docuseries.

One thing that is known is that the assassination attempt of Trump will be covered, as Wells and crew were on scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, when it happened.