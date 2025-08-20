Terrified Tourists Flee Airport After Hammer-Wielding Arson Rampage

A JetBlue passenger at Boston’s Logan International Airport stripped completely naked at a gate before being hauled off by authorities, according to a viral clip making the rounds online. The unidentified man began his performance in nothing but red underwear, doing stretches and exercises in full view of other passengers at Terminal C. Moments later, he slipped off his last layer, spread his arms wide, and muttered something inaudible while standing fully nude in front of stunned travelers. Massachusetts state troopers quickly swarmed, dragging the man off as JetBlue branding and furniture made clear the scene was unfolding at the airline’s gate area. It’s hardly the first time Logan has seen a bizarre nudity incident. In 2014, a naked man crashed through the ceiling of a women’s restroom before allegedly attacking an elderly passenger—he was later charged with attempted murder. JetBlue has also had its share of airborne scandals. Just last year, a Connecticut couple was arrested after children reportedly spotted them having sex during a flight to Florida. A mother traveling with her two kids told a flight attendant she had witnessed the pair engaging in sex acts nearby. JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rosie O’Donnell took time out from her conflict with Donald Trump to call out another old nemesis, Jay Leno. O’Donnell named Leno a “mean a--hole” on Instagram Tuesday, in a post reacting to the new Netflix docuseries Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser. The show follows the “damaging reality” behind the popular weight-loss series, per Netflix’s description. O’Donnell was particularly appalled by a confessional from season 8 contestant Tracey Yukich, who recalled appearing on Leno’s Tonight Show, where the host read death threats out loud to her. O’Donnell hasn’t wavered on her belief that Leno is a “bully,” as she told Vulture in 2010 amid the Tonight Show shakeup that left Conan O’Brien in the wind. “Conan moved his family across the country, and his entire staff, to get a shot at what he worked seventeen years for, only to have it taken away by the bully on the playground who doesn’t want to let go and be 60,” she said at the time. The American expat is still living in Ireland, where she moved to escape Trump. The Biggest Loser documentary has also ruffled the feathers of its MAGA former co-host and trainer Jillian Michaels, who declared she’d be suing over the series’ “egregious” claims that she gave show contestants caffeine supplements without approvals.
Tourists fled Milan’s international airport Wednesday morning after a man with a hammer rampaged through a terminal, smashing check-in screens and setting trash cans alight. The unnamed suspect was apprehended while allegedly attacking the screens between desks 12 and 13 at Malpensa airport when employees wrestled him to the ground. Footage from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from Terminal 1 as terrified passengers were forced to evacuate as they ran for their lives. “I turned around only to see the check-in counter on the other side was on fire,” said witness Sophia Kim, who was at desk 13 when it came under attack. “It was then I started running for my life with my husband hand in hand,” she told The Mirror. “Everyone around me was in panic mode, screaming and running. I thought I was going to die.” An airport employee reportedly sustained minor injuries while attempting to subdue the attacker, but otherwise no one was hurt and the terminal reopened “without significant disruption to air traffic” after the fire had been extinguished. The suspect is in custody, and authorities are seeking to establish a motive for the attack.
A throbbing fireball lit up the night skies this week, conjuring images of an alien invasion. Experts, however, say the dramatic scene Tuesday evening over Kyushu and Shikoku in Western Japan was actually an unusually bright meteor. It landed in the Pacific Ocean, head of Sendai Space Museum, Toshihisa Maeda said. “People reported feeling the air vibrate. It was as bright as the moon,” he said, per The Guardian. Speaking to local outlet NKH, one witness to the phenomenon, said: “A white light I had never seen before came down from above, and it became so bright that I could clearly see the shapes of the houses around us,” before adding, “It seemed like daylight. For a moment, I didn’t know what had happened and was very surprised.” The fireball is reported to have been visible for hundreds of miles, experts said, caused by the dust in its trail burning up in the atmosphere.
Singer Tamar Braxton “almost died” on Sunday after being found badly injured and worryingly unable to remember what happened. In a candid Instagram post, she said, “I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury… I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.” Braxton, 48, added, “I don’t even know what happened to me,” per the Associated Press. She then explained how the shock had given her a new outlook on life, before asking of fans, “As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins.. pray for me for real.” Earlier in the day, the “Let Me Know” singer had written another post with a black background saying, “Thank you God for waking me up today.” The mom of one had said she was struggling to talk and decided to share her saga. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of Braxton for more information. As well as her award-winning music career, she and her family members also starred in the 2011 TV show Braxton Family Values.
Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has revealed the latest target of Donald Trump’s White House makeovers: the historic West Colonnade. Trump has already overseen a host of renovations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the first months of his second term, including gilding the Oval Office, paving over the Rose Garden, and erecting giant flagpoles. He is also planning a $200 million ballroom in the East Wing. The West Colonnade, also known as the “45-second commute,” runs between the West Wing and the Executive Residence and was built during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency. While the colonnade previously had bare walls, based on the photos posted by Pirro—now serving as the U.S. Attorney for D.C.—it appears that the president has added portraits in ornate frames that now line the walls. Two portraits visible in Pirro’s photos are of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, while the rest are covered by brown paper.
After leaked documents claimed that Trump gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a ceremonial bald eagle desk statue during their not-so-frigid meeting in Anchorage on Friday, the White House seemed to make a hasty attempt to show it isn’t playing favorites. On Monday, it released a series of photos on X showing what appears to be seven pen holders, each plastered with the official White House seal and Donald Trump’s signature. At least seven European leaders were present for Trump’s Russia-Ukraine peace summit that same day, held at the Oval Office. In the photo, the president sits behind his iconic Resolute Desk, with a semicircle of Europe’s most powerful figures arranged in front of him. Pens can also be seen next to the holders—but it’s unlikely the added stationery quite equals the value, or symbolism, of a bald eagle statue. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.
One of America’s most beloved new wave rockers is tying the knot again. David Byrne, who led Talking Heads from its founding to the band’s split in 1991, told The Times that he is engaged to Mala Gaonkar in an interview published on Saturday. The 55-year-old Gaonkar is a former hedge fund manager and philanthropist who has invested in companies such as Nvidia and Figma. Byrne told The Times that Gaonkar was the inspiration for Moisturizing Thing, one of the songs on his new solo album. “My fiancée will sometimes come at me with greasy hands, ready to smear my face,” he said. “And at one point I thought, ‘What if I wake up and really looked younger?‘” It’s not the first time Byrne’s art has been bolstered by his relationship with Gaonkar, which began more than a decade after his 2004 divorce from costume designer Adelle Lutz. The two collaborated on an immersive theater performance in 2022 entitled Theater in the Mind, an ambitious project involving fake grass and virtual reality headsets. Each room of the experience represented a stage of Byrne’s life, one that has cast him in the role of rock star, filmmaker, author—and now a soon-to-be-married man.
The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to customers who recently purchased Great Value raw frozen shrimp from Walmart as it may contain radioactive isotope Cesium-137 (Cs-137). The warning followed an alert from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection who detected Cs-137 in shipping containers at four ports in the country. The distributor, an Indonesian company called BMS Foods, also tested the shrimp and yielded positive results. While no product that tested positive for Cs-137 has entered the country’s food supply, the FDA is still recommending that Walmart recalls the product, and advises customers to “throw it away.” Customers can get a full refund for the product at any Walmart store. The FDA said the shrimp has violated the “Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions,” posing safety concerns. The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, but until “the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation,” products from BMS Foods will not be allowed into the country. Walmart told the Daily Beast: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have issued a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores. We are working with the supplier to investigate.” The CDC states that Cs-137 is commonly found in small quantities in the environment, but pose a danger to humans in large quantities. External exposure can cause burns, acute radiation sickness, and even death, along with increasing the risk for cancer.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is reportedly set to direct a new film about the rise of billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, and insiders have shared that Guy Pearce is in talks to play the mogul, according to a Deadline exclusive. The film, titled Ink, could begin shooting as early as October and will focus on Murdoch’s acquisition of the British tabloid The Sun. Besides Pearce, who earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nod earlier this year for his role in The Brutalist, Sinners star Jack O’Connell is also reportedly in negotiations to play Larry Lamb, who Murdoch tapped as editor of The Sun when he purchased it in 1969. Murdoch gained notoriety for building an international media empire as the founder of News Corp., the parent company of prominent news outlets including The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Ink will be set in London in the late 1960s. According to sources, Pearce and O’Connell were Boyle’s top choices from the start. This is not the first time Boyle has gone the biopic route; the 28 Years Later director made the biographical drama Steve Jobs about the Apple co-founder in 2015.