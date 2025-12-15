Terrifying Audio Released After Flight Almost Collides With U.S. Military Aircraft

“Slop” is the new Merriam-Webster word of the year, thanks to the flood of low-quality artificial intelligence images and videos pumping through the veins of the internet. The word’s origin is in the 1700s and means soft mud, but now the rise of instant text-prompted generative AI has given it a whole new definition. The technology has been harnessed by President Donald Trump, who regularly fires off slop with wild abandon. He has published videos of himself dumping poop from a fighter on protesters, playing soccer in the Oval Office with Cristiano Ronaldo, and even ripping off the Blue Öyster Cult’s “The Reaper” for a Russ Vought-inspired AI music video about the government shutdown. Greg Barlow, Merriam-Webster’s president, said, “It’s such an illustrative word. It’s part of a transformative technology, AI, and it’s something that people have found fascinating, annoying, and a little bit ridiculous.” “Slop” is defined as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.” Put more casually in the words of Barlow, what that really means is, “absurd videos, weird advertising images, cheesy propaganda, fake news that looks real, junky AI-written digital books,” Barlow said.
- 1Dictionary's Word of the Year 2025 Is Trump’s New ObsessionMUD PIEThe word is a creature of its time.
- 2Scary Audio Exposes Flight’s Close Call With Military PlaneOUTRAGEOUS‘They passed directly in our flight path,’ the shocked pilot said.
- 3Disney Dealt Dismal Box Office Flop With Political Dramedy🍅🍅🍅Not even big Hollywood names saved Disney’s new movie.
- 4‘Irate’ Singer Arrested After Fight in New York City ClubHIT SONGZThe R&B singer appeared in court after two incidents on the same night in different venues.
- 5Super Bowl Champions Eliminated for First Time in 11 YearsGAME OVERThere won’t be any Taylor Swift spotting at next year’s Super Bowl.
- 6Disney Star and Musician Husband Welcome First BabyBABY GIRL“Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream,” the actress wrote about her daughter.
- 7DoorDash Driver Arrested for Pepper-Spraying FoodSHOCKINGOne customer was “choking and gasping” after consuming the food.
- 8WATCH: Lady Gaga Halts Show as Dancer Tumbles Off StageSTAGE DIVEA dancer fell off the stage in Sydney, Australia, while performing “Garden of Eden.”
- 9Two-Time Oscar Winner Parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC PromosWE COME TO THIS PLACE...Jane Fonda shared the video in response to the news of Warner Bros. being bought out by Netflix.
- 10Home Depot Crime Ring Made Off With More Than $2 Million‘OPERATION SELF CHECKOUT’Officials said the ring operated for years, with documented thefts at more than 125 stores.
Terrifying Audio Released After Flight Almost Collides With U.S. Military Aircraft
Cockpit audio recordings reveal the anger of a passenger jet pilot after a close encounter with a. U.S. military aircraft, NBC News reported. Flight B61112 was on its way to New York City’s JFK airport from Curaçao, near Venezuela, when it came within a handful of miles of a U.S. Air Force tanker. The pilot of the 13-year-old Airbus 320 claimed the military aircraft had its transponder off. “We almost had a midair collision up here. They passed directly in our flight path... They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous.” The pilot also said, “We just had traffic pass directly in front of us within five miles of us... It was an air-to-air refueler from the United States Air Force, and he was at our altitude.” JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski said, “We have reported this incident to federal authorities and will participate in any investigation.” It comes amid President Donald Trump’s strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers. Tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela have skyrocketed, with Trump saying, ”To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY." Curaçao is an island state in the southern Caribbean Sea.
Moviegoers weren’t too keen on Disney’s newest political dramedy. Ella McCay tanked at the box office with only $2.1 million in its domestic debut, one of the worst openings in recent history for Disney, according to Variety. The James L. Brooks-directed film cost $35 million to produce and starred big names, including lead actress Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Ayo Edebiri. The dramatic comedy follows a young politician as she navigates her professional career and personal life when she suddenly finds herself governor of an unnamed state. It scored a measly 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B- on exit polls by CinemaScore. “James L. Brooks defined character storytelling in the ‘80s and ‘90s with a string of award-winning comedy dramas,” Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross said. “Today, you can find material like this on television and even on social media, where it benefits from authenticity.”
“Bottoms Up” singer Trey Songz has appeared in court following an assault arrest after allegedly punching a nightclub employee in the face, according to the New York Post. Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was involved in an incident on Dec. 4 at Dramma Night Club in Times Square, New York City. When he was told the club was about to close, the singer became “needlessly irate,” the Post reported, citing prosecutors at a court appearance on Sunday. The prosecutors alleged the 41-year-old punched the worker in the face, causing “swelling and substantial pain.” Songz faced an additional charge of mischief in the second degree from an incident that took place on the same morning, but at a different location. The “Say Aah” singer’s attorney claimed Songz was confronted by individuals “who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him.” Attorney Mitchell Schuster said the performer’s security attempted to contain the situation, which led to an “altercation.” “Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain,” Schuster said. Songz returns to court on Feb. 18.
Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention, losing 16-13 to the Los Angels Chargers on Sunday in a must-win game. It means the Chiefs will not participate in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, 30, will not play in the NFL post-season for the first time in his career, after victories in 2020, 2023 and 2024. To make the result even worse for Chiefs fans, Quarterback Mahomes also aggravated a left knee injury during a tackle in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. After undergoing an MRI, the Chiefs announced on Sunday Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and he and the club would be exploring surgical options. On Sunday, Mahomes wrote on X, “Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again.” He thanked Chiefs fans for the support and promised “I will be back stronger than ever.” Head coach Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to the play-offs in each of the past 10 seasons and to the Super Bowl in five of the past six. The Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, 36, who is engaged to musician Taylor Swift, said last month he will wait until the end of this season to decide if he will retire or play on.
Former Disney actress Debby Ryan, 32, and Twenty One Pilots drummer Joshua Dun, 37, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Felix Winter Dun. “By midday, Felix was born under Christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands,” the actress posted on Instagram, alongside a video of her home birth and photos of her first child. Dun and Ryan began dating in 2013 and married in 2019. In her post, she called her husband “an incredible teammate.” The actress—known for Disney’s Jessie and Netflix’s Insatiable—announced her pregnancy in September. “Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream,” the actress wrote about her daughter. “I’ve been a lot of things, but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world—these are my greatest honors," Ryan captioned her Saturday post, noting that her daughter was born weighing 8 pounds. Ryan’s most recent performance was a cameo in the 2024 movie Turtles All the Way Down.
A DoorDash driver has been arrested after she was caught on doorbell footage pepper-spraying a customer’s food. Kourtney Stevenson allegedly sprayed a substance believed to be pepper spray on the food while delivering an order to Mark Cardin and his wife in northern Vanderburgh County, Indiana. “I noticed my wife had started eating, and she started choking and gasping, and after she had a couple bites of her food, she actually threw up,” Cardin told a local news outlet. Cardin said he decided to check the video footage after finding residue in the bag in which the food was delivered and noticed that the DoorDash driver—later identified as Stevenson—had tampered with the couple’s order. The video of the Dec. 7 incident was handed over to detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, leading to Stevenson’s arrest. She told authorities that she had been spraying a spider because she is “terrified” of them. “Spiders don’t crawl around in the winter time and the low that night was somewhere around 35 degrees,” said Sheriff Noah Robinson. Stevenson is facing two counts of consumer product tampering resulting in harm to a person and two counts of battery causing moderate bodily injury. DoorDash has also revoked her license and refunded the couple for their order.
Lady Gaga endured a chaotic stop on her Mayhem Ball tour in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, after one of her backup dancers plunged off the stage. The unplanned stage dive by dancer Michael Dameski forced the pop star, 39, to bring the show to a halt. In a video posted to social media, Gaga can be seen immediately stopping the music to check if her dancer is OK. “If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers,” Gaga told the roughly 80,000 gathered at Accor Stadium for night two of her shows in the Australian harbor city. Heavy rainfall hampered her performance in the open-air arena and caused several technical glitches. Production staff were seen mopping the water-slick stage ahead of her performance. Thankfully, Dameski was OK and posted two videos to his Instagram account thanking fans for their concern. “The show must go on!” he captioned one video of him finishing the last stop on the Mayhem Ball tour before it resumes in Japan on Jan. 21.
Acting legend Jane Fonda shared a video that simultaneously referenced Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC ad while highlighting the problem posed by the potential sale of Warner Bros. to Netflix. Fonda, who starred in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie for seven seasons, recorded the video with the Committee for the First Amendment and the Groundlings. “Come to this place for mergers. We stream to self-silence, to censor, to slop,” Fonda says in the video as she enters a theater. “Where content is chosen by the best billionaires we have. Dazzling, focus-grouped, pre-digested content that lets your brain not do too much thinky thinky,” she continues. ”Somehow corporate greed feels good in a place like this. Somehow, mergers feel good in a place like this,” she adds, before she’s asked to leave the theater because it’s about to be demolished and turned into a data center. The potential sale of Warner Bros. to Netflix has set off alarm bells throughout Hollywood, with many concerned about the impacts of further consolidation of the industry and the work it produces, as well as the potential role the Trump administration may play in approving the merger.
An organized theft ring targeting hundreds of Home Depot stores across nine states has been busted by authorities. The Queens, New York-based group of thieves, dubbed “Operation Self Checkout,” consisted of 13 members and stole $2.2 million in merchandise, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and New York Governor Kathy Hochul in a press release on Thursday. There have been more than 300 documented thefts at 128 different Home Depot stores, according to the statement. Police have recovered merchandise valued at $1.5 million, which officials said will likely increase as investigators sort through the recovered items. The ring was allegedly led by Armando Diaz, 52, and would meet at 5:30 a.m. every day to plan each “hit,” officials said. They were active for “years,” pulling in anywhere from $1,800 to $35,000 each day, according to officials and Katz. Three or four members would allegedly communicate with Diaz using earbuds and hide targeted items in trash bins and carts to exit the store with them, Katz and officials said. They would then resell the items, with air conditioners being among the most “common items stolen” by them, officials said. Eleven of the members were arraigned on Wednesday, with one remaining at large and another “will be arraigned at a later date,” officials said.