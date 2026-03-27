Terrifying Close Call Between United Flight and Black Hawk Revealed

A near miss between a military helicopter and a passenger plane, with spooky echoes of a 2025 disaster, is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. On Tuesday evening, an Army National Guard helicopter crossed in front of United Airlines Flight 589 from San Francisco, landing at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. The California National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk triggered a warning in the Boeing 737’s cockpit. Audio from a frustrated air traffic controller revealed just how close the call was. “We’re gonna be addressing that, because that was not good,” they were heard saying, according to LiveATC.net. The two aircraft were 525 feet apart vertically at their closest point, and 1,422 feet laterally. The close scrape invokes memories of a crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission and an American Airlines passenger jet at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January last year. Sixty-seven people were killed in that incident, one of the worst aviation disasters the country has witnessed for 20 years. “A thorough review will be conducted in coordination with the appropriate agencies,” the FAA said in a statement regarding the more recent incident.