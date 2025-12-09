Terrifying Cockpit Audio Captures Drug-Addled Pilot Trying to Down Plane

Effigies depicting the devil and U.S. President Donald Trump have been burned in a celebration to cast off evil and usher in the start of the holiday season. People partied in the streets as one demonic figure, Trump’s head nestled in its hand, lit up the night’s sky in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday. A second featured the president’s horned head atop a demonic crab-like beast elsewhere in the capital on the same night. Speaking to Global News via translation, an event organizer known only as Diablo 1, said, “There is always a character that attracts all the attention and comments. This year it happened to a figure already plagued with so much controversy, not only in this country, but around the world. Namely, the ‘little tyrant’ of the United States who has done a lot of harm to our Latin people and especially our Guatemalan brothers.” It isn’t the first time the annual “La Quema del Diablo,” or “Burning of the Devil,” has featured Trump, who was also the star of one such celebration in the same city in 2016. Satan and Trump have also been spoofed together in the U.S. this year, with the latest season of the TV show South Park running a plot line about the pair involved in a romantic relationship.
Brendon Fraser told action hero Dwayne Johnson he owes him a “debt of gratitude” for his support with the Oscar-winning movie The Whale. The former co-stars of The Mummy Returns were speaking as part of the Actors on Actors series from CNN and Vanity Fair, released on Monday. Fraser, 57, won the Best Actor for his comeback performance as a morbidly obese man reconnecting with his daughter and told Johnson he considered him the “godfather” of the 2022 movie. “I also owe you a debt of gratitude because when I took The Whale... to Venice [film festival], they applauded for a very long time and stayed on their feet,” Fraser said. “You put your shoulder into that by showing your support through Twitter... Dwayne, you’re a godfather of sorts of the success of that project. I hope you know that.” Johnson said he’d been in tears watching the ovation in Venice, which sealed Fraser’s return to Hollywood stardom after a decade away from leading roles. “That moment rocked me and it moved me,” he said. “I see this long applause for you—you’re emotional, I’m emotional watching you get emotional! But also just in that moment, man, like, such joy for you... There it is, after all these years, that’s what you worked for.”
Terrifying Cockpit Audio Captures Drug-Addled Pilot Trying to Down Plane
New audio from the cockpit of an Alaska Airlines plane captures the moment a paranoid, drug-addled pilot lunged at the safety levers in a bid to down the plane mid-flight. Horizon Flight 2059 was headed from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco, California, in October 2023 with off-duty pilot Joseph Emerson in the jumpseat. Newly released audio details the moment he made a beeline for the fire suppression levers, in an effort to stop the plane’s engines. “I’m not okay, I gotta get home,” he told the pilot, who sounded puzzled. A fracas then broke out, and the pilot radioed for help. “It’s Horizon 2059. We got a jump seater, just tried to shut our engines off, we need to go direct to Portland now,” he can be heard telling air traffic controllers in the audio. Emerson later told police at Portland International Airport that he was in the throes of a mental breakdown. He said he hadn’t slept in 48 hours and had taken psychedelic mushrooms. “I was trying to wake up. Cause I don’t feel like this is real,” he told cops. He was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release, and later founded a charity focused on mental health among pilots.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed on Monday that his son accidentally called President Donald Trump from his phone. Speaking on Sunday’s episode of the Jack Cocchiarella Show podcast, Newsom told the Gen Z political commentator that the last thing the president told him was to “Use this number anytime.” Jokingly, Newsom said that he could call Trump and he would probably answer, before deciding against it. “My kids, by the way, tried to do that the other day, and they weren’t even kidding around. You know what they were looking for? They were looking for Mr. Beast’s number, which, strangely, I had. And they got so excited, and they’re just like, ‘Do you have Trump’s number?’ And I literally find—he’s 9 years old—he was literally pushing, and I’m like, ‘Oh god,’“ Newsom told Cocchiarella. “So there’s a missed phone call to Trump, from Dutch—my little guy. Anyway, that’s another conversation." In addition to son Dutch, Newsom shares kids Montana, 16, Hunter, 14, and Brooklynn, 12, with wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Kimora Lee Simmons opened up about her daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons—whom she shares with ex-husband Russell Simmons—dating a man 44 years her senior last year. “I don’t want to get into trouble, legally, but I think his reputation probably precedes him,” Simmons said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode set to air on Dec. 9 about restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, then 65, who dated her then-21-year-old daughter in April 2024. Despite being someone who also experienced a “big age gap relationship”—Kimora is 18 years younger than Russell—Simmons said she thought it was “predatorial and kinda crazy.” She explained that while she wondered what Assaf was doing with her daughter, she didn’t voice her concerns because it happened so fast. “It blew up to be so much, so then you can’t be the mom that’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ But that definitely was the thing,” Simmons said. The couple had a whirlwind romance that ended a few days after paparazzi photos of them kissing went viral. “It went from 0 to 100 really quick, and I was like, ‘Aoki, I didn’t even know this was a thing.’ I found out when the world found out,” Simmons said, noting that she knew Assaf when she was “growing up,” but didn’t realize he was dating her daughter. “I let my kids make their own mistakes,” Simmons added.
Steve Regal, a professional wrestler also known as “Mr. Electricity,” has died, the National Wrestling Alliance has announced. Regal was best known for his appearances with the American Wrestling Association during the 1980s, but he also competed in the WWF before it changed its name to the WWE in 2002. “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion ‘Mr. Electricity’ Steve Regal,“ the organization shared in a statement posted to X. ”Defeating Denny Brown for the title, this flashy and charismatic grappler reigned atop pro wrestling’s junior heavyweight in 1986, paving a path for generations to come.“ Regal died on July 30 at the age of 73, according to his obituary, but the news was made public by the NWA on Monday. His cause of death was not revealed. Regal began his career in 1977 and reached peak popularity during the mid-1980s, when he won the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Buck Zumhofe in 1984. He joined the WWF in 1986, where he took on the Junkyard Dog and George Steele in a tag-team match with Terry Gibbs. Regal retired from professional wrestling in 1996.
Actress Rebel Wilson and her wife, Ramona Agruma, revealed on Monday that they are expecting their second child. “The happiest news for our family,” Agruma wrote in a joint Instagram post announcing her pregnancy with the pair’s second daughter. The fashion designer, 41, and the Pitch Perfect actress, 45, married in September 2024 and share a daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, three, who was born via surrogate in November 2022. “It will be 4 of us soon!” the Instagram post continued, which also included photos of the couple with their first child and a video showing Agruma’s pregnant belly and a positive pregnancy test. In 2020, Wilson told People that she was “inspired” to be healthier after her fertility doctor advised that she would have a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight. “I would love to have a family,” the Australian actress said at the time.
The family of a man who died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise liner last year sued the company on Monday, alleging the company was responsible for his death. Michael Virgil, 35, died aboard a cruise ship bound for Ensenada, Mexico on December 13, 2024, after he was detained by ship security for attempting to break down a door and yelling at other passengers. The lawsuit, filed by Virgil’s fiancée Connie Aguilar and their son, alleges that the company was responsible for serving him “33 alcoholic beverages” before his death. Court papers say that Virgil was served dozens of drinks in a short time, leading him to become agitated while looking for his fiancée and son in an intoxicated state. When security stepped in to restrain him, Virgil succumbed to “the excessive force and fatal actions taken by crew members including security and medical personnel” who “administered an injection of a sedative medication, Haloperidol, and used multiple cans of pepper spray,” the documents allege. The lawsuit argues that those actions brought about “significant hypoxia and impaired ventilation, respiratory failure, cardiovascular instability and ultimately cardiopulmonary arrest, leading to his death which has been ruled a homicide.” A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told the Daily Beast: “We were saddened by the passing of one of our guests, worked with authorities on their investigation, and will refrain from commenting any further on pending litigation.”
Luigi Mangione maintained his cool, collected demeanor in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, even flexing for the camera amid a possible death sentence. The 27-year-old Ivy League graduate, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the middle of Manhattan last year, rocked a confident, unbuttoned look during the pretrial hearing focused on evidence suppression. While speaking with one of his attorneys at the defense table, Karen Friedman Agnofilo, Mangione looked directly at a photographer’s camera and gave a fist pump. Monday was the fourth day of pretrial hearings intended to determine if state prosecutors should toss evidence acquired by Altoona, Pennsylvania, police after they arrested him at a McDonald’s five days after Thompson’s death. Among the evidence discussed on Monday, which was found inside Mangione’s backpack, were a survival “to-do” list and a loaded gun magazine wrapped in a pair of underwear. Mangione’s lawyers hope to bar federal prosecutors—who seek to pursue the death penalty—from using the evidence as well. Pretrial hearings resumed on Monday after Mangione missed Friday’s court appearance due to being sick from an unspecified illness.
Jason Bateman opened up about where things currently stand with his sister, Justine Bateman, giving an unusual peek into their relationship. The Arrested Development actor, 56, said he and his fellow former child actor sister, 59, “don’t see each other a ton” nowadays. “There isn’t the typical ‘We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together,’” he said, referencing his two daughters, Francesca and Maple, whom he shares with wife Amanda Anka, and Justine Bateman’s two children, Duke and Gianetta, with husband Mark Fluent. “There isn’t that… In a great way.” Although they don’t see each other often, he elaborated that everything is still good between them. “Our conversations are the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling,” he said. “We hang out, and we’re nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals, regardless of the blood thing. I’m seeing her for lunch next week.” Jason Bateman’s rare comments on his relationship with his sister come three months after Justine Bateman, who has spoken out against “cancel culture” and said she felt relieved that Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, shut down online rumors of a sibling falling out. “I’m not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us over your political ideologies. Really, it’s sick,” she wrote on X.