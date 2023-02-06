Scores Dead in Turkey After Terrifying Earthquake Hits in Dead of Night
‘ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE’
A massive magnitude-7.8 earthquake and its aftershock has caused catastrophic damage, surprising people when it struck in the dead of night in south-east Turkey and Syria on Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 14 miles east of the Turkish district of Nurdağı, near the northern border of Syria, and was followed 11 minutes later by a magnitude 6.7 aftershock. It was 11 miles deep. Initial reports claimed 10 deaths, but that number quickly increased to 86—and will likely continue to rise. Only three earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have occurred in the area since 1970. The largest was a magnitude 6.7, which occurred northeast of the current earthquake on January 24, 2020. Shopping malls and buildings are said to have been crushed in the quake, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the areas affected.