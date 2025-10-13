Donald Trump was welcomed to Israel on Monday by a giant “Thank you” banner that stretched along a beach in Tel Aviv. Trump is making a five-hour visit to Israel to coincide with the release of the surviving Israeli hostages from Gaza. The president was met by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport just before 10 a.m. local time. Trump will hold a formal meeting with Netanyahu, and will also address the country’s parliament before meeting several hostages and their families. CNN reported that Trump watched footage of the first seven hostages being released while en route to Israel on Air Force One. Trump told reporters on board, “The war is over, you understand that?” After his brief trip to Israel, Trump is due to head to Egypt, where he will meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the peace process in Gaza with representatives of more than 20 countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X just hours before Trump’s trip to the Middle East, “If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war.” Zelensky noted Russia was “openly exploiting the fact that the world is focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East,” by stepping up its air attacks on Ukraine.
Terrifying Footage Shows Beach Heroes Rush to Rescue Child Pinned Under Helicopter Crash
A child had to be pulled from beneath the wreck of a crashed helicopter during a fundraising event, dramatic new footage reveals. Five people were hospitalized at Huntington Beach in California, after a Bell 222 crumpled onto a flight of stairs. Footage obtained by KTLA5 shows the chopper break into a violent spin after its tail rotor appears to stop spinning and then fall off. The helicopter had been part of the Cars ‘N Copters fundraising event. Footage shows it descending rapidly before getting wedged between a tree and steps up to a pedestrian bridge across from a Hyatt hotel. There are shouts as two people sprint down to the wreckage and try to pull something from below the twisted aircraft. “You can see bystanders trying to free what appears to be a young boy from underneath the wreckage,” KTLA5’s broadcast stated. A Huntington Beach police spokesperson said two people had been on the helicopter, and both had made it out alive. Three people on the street were injured. Eric Nixon is understood to have been flying the helicopter, with his father-in-law, Jerry Miller, telling the Orange County Register, “He’s in the hospital with some broken ribs, crushed vertebrae and several bruises.” The FAA and NTSB have been notified, and the investigation remains ongoing, city officials said in a statement.
Hamas has handed over the first seven hostages under the first phase of the Israel-Gaza ceasefire. The hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks in 2023, were released to the Red Cross. Of the 48 hostages in captivity, 20 are still alive. The first seven hostages to be released are Eitan More, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ehal, and Guy Gilboa Dallal, according to Reuters. Crowds had filled Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, in anticipation of the release. Speaking on Air Force One on his way to Israel, Trump said, “The war is over, you understand that?” He said he believed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would hold, stating, “I think it’s going to normalize.” American-Israeli activist Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was murdered by Hamas in 2024, told CNN she hoped the ceasefire would remain. “It seems that the interest of everyone is to see this come to fruition…” she said. “And I think we‘ve seen that when President Trump decides that something should happen, he is singularly someone in this region who can get it to happen.” The IDF said additional hostages are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later in the day.
A small plane crashed near an airfield in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday afternoon, killing two people. Surveillance video obtained by WFAA shows the plane—a Beech King Air C90—nosediving into a parking lot and bursting into flames upon impact. Multiple semi-trucks caught fire, Fox 4 News reported. First responders converged on the scene near the private, member-owned Hicks Airfield, where they found the bodies of two people, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Craig Trojacek told The New York Times. Trojacek said a commercial building also caught fire. “We thought we were responding to two separate incidents,” he said. “Later on, we realized it was all part of the same one.” The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.
Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly confirmed speculations of a relationship after they were spotted locking lips on a yacht. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple could be seen cuddling and kissing on the pop star’s yacht, Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The singer was dressed in a black one piece swimsuit, and at one point, the former politician placed his hands on Perry’s bottom. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, sparked rumors of a romantic relationship back in July after the couple were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together in Montreal at the Le Violon restaurant. Neither Perry or Trudeau would publicly comment on their affair. Trudeau, who stepped down as Prime Minister earlier this year in January, split with his wife in 2023 after 18 years together. Trudeau shares two sons and a daughter with his former wife. Perry was married to Russel Brand from 2010 to 2012; she later got engaged to Orlando Bloom in 2019, whom she shares one daughter with, before separating this year.
Officials are investigating a shooting that has left at least four people dead and 20 injured at a St. Helena Island bar in South Carolina. Authorities received several reports of a shooting at Willie’s Bar and Grill early Sunday morning, shortly before 1 am. “Upon arriving at the scene deputies made contact with a large crowd of people, several of which were suffering from gunshot wounds,” said the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the shooting occurred.” The sheriff’s office also shared that victims ran to local businesses and homes to seek shelter. As of reporting, four people were pronounced dead at the scene and 20 others were injured; four people were in critical condition and taken to area hospitals, according to authorities who did not release any of the victims’ names. “The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said, revealing that it is looking into “persons of interest” in connection with the crime. “This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone...Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said. The Daily Beast has contacted Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
Disney’s newest Tron franchise film failed to earn big at the box office, turning out a measly $33.5 million over the weekend. Starring Jared Leto as the titular character, Tron: Ares showed in 4,000 North American theaters. The movie was aiming to generate a domestic debut of $45 million to $50 million. The sequel film to Tron: Legacy, Joachim Rønning’s directorial project took $180 million to produce. The film generated another $27 million in international markets, culminating in a grand total of $60 million generated over the first weekend. The film, which is a part of a 50-year-old franchise, follows the story of a highly sophisticated artificial intelligence being named Ares, who leaves the digital space to embark on a journey into the real world for a dangerous mission. The film also appealed mainly to a male demographic—70% of audience members were men—failing to appeal to a wider audience that contributed to a lackluster weekend debut. In comparison, its predecessor, Tron: Legacy, earned $44 million its first weekend when it released in 2010, not adjusted for inflation. Alongside Leto, Past Lives star Greta Lee, American Horror Story alum Evan Peters, and The Big Lebowski‘s Jeff Bridges appear in the latest installment of the franchise.
Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez spoke to the press after being booked at the Marion County jail in Indiana on Sunday. Sanchez is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a truck driver. “Right now, I’m just focused on the recovery,” Sanchez said to Fox 59/CBS 4. Sanchez, 38, was discharged from the hospital Sunday after he was stabbed in the chest by 69-year-old Perry Tole, who claimed self-defense. “And I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital...I just want to thank Dr. [Lindsey] Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I’m grateful for that. Sorry I can’t answer all your questions.” According to Tole, who is suing Sanchez and Fox for his injuries, the altercation stemmed from a parking dispute. Tole first attempted to pepper-spray Sanchez, who allegedly threw him against a dumpster in response. Tole also suffered a deep laceration through his cheek and tongue. Sanchez faced charges of battery resulting in an injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry. Prosecutors upgraded his charges to a Level 5 felony battery charge after they saw the extent of Tole’s injuries, which can result in one to six years in prison. Sanchez has plead not guilty to his charges.
While Stephen Colbert’s late night show will end its 10-year run in May, the television host remains busy as the newest member of the Star Trek franchise. Colbert, 61, will join Paramount+’s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as the voice actor behind the “digital dean” of the school, where he will deliver announcements to students. The series, which will release in January, has already been renewed for a second season. The comedian began hosting the 33-year-old late night show in 2015, succeeding David Letterman who hosted the first 22 seasons. CBS announced on July 17 that The Late Show franchise will be retiring altogether. While CBS cited financial reasons as the grounds for cancellation, many believe Colbert’s ongoing feud with President Donald Trump may have ended the iconic series. In September, the show won its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series. At the award show, Colbert spoke to People about his plans after the show’s end. “I haven’t had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works,” he said. “I’m going to savor every day of it. I want to land this plane absolutely beautifully. And I’ve got nothing else on my mind,” he said.
Despite being in the midst of a government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security found the time to respond to reports that singer Chappell Roan paused her Friday night concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to condemn ICE. At the concert, the singer—an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump—took a break from performing to tell her audience, “F--- ICE forever,” to thunderous applause and loud cheers. In response, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ, “‘Pink Pony Club’ is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip.” According to data released by DHS late last month, detainees with no criminal records are now the largest group of people in immigrant detention in the U.S., while a June report from the Cato Institute found that 65 percent of people detained by ICE had no convictions whatsoever. Los Angeles, where Roan was performing on Friday, was the site of widespread ICE raids and counter-protests this summer, with the president opting to send the National Guard to attempt to stamp out dissent.