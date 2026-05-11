Terrifying Footage Shows Frontier Passengers Flee After Jet Strikes Person on Runway

A shocking video has captured the moment Frontier Airlines passengers rushed to evacuate after their aircraft fatally struck a person on the runway. The chaos unfolded after the aircraft struck an apparent trespasser on a runway at Denver International Airport on May 8, triggering an engine fire and filling the cabin with smoke. Footage captured the aircraft accelerating down the runway before a bright orange flash and sparks erupted from one engine. Moments later, smoke spread through the cabin, prompting panic as passengers ignored instructions to leave luggage behind and headed for emergency exits. Passengers were later directed to “stay low and jump” onto inflatable slides as they escaped. Passenger Mohamed Hassan, told KUSA it was the “scariest experience of my life.” Separate security footage released by Denver officials shows the alleged trespasser crossing the runway before being struck near an engine. The victim has not been named. The aircraft was traveling about 139 mph at the time, according to FlightAware, with the impact occurring roughly two minutes after the person breached airport fencing. All 224 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated.

The New York Post