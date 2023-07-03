Terrifying Roller Coaster Video Shows Cracked Support Beam Shifting

CHEAT SHEET
Fury 325, a roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was shut down on Friday after a park patron captured a terrifying video of a cracked support beam shifting as the attraction full of screaming riders zoomed over the tracks, CBS News reports. According to the report, Jeremy Wagner, who captured the video, noticed the crack while waiting for his children to finish their ride on Fury 325, and immediately notified park officials and the fire department. “I was trying to shoot the video, and my hands were shaking because I knew how quick this could be catastrophic,” Wagner told the New York Times.