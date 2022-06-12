Terrifying ‘Snake-Like’ Worms Are Taking Over Connecticut
INVASIVE
Invasive “snake-like” jumping worms that are creepily “good at climbing” and “can whip violently” are spreading in Connecticut—and the entire forest ecosystem is now under threat, scientists say. State scientist Gale Ridge warned in an alert that the invasive species should not be seen as any ordinary worm, but as “earthworms on steroids” capable of ruining soil and killing off plant life. “Their activity has toppled stone walls in New England,” Ridge wrote, adding that “many native trees and plants (including garden plants) cannot germinate or develop in this altered soil, while invasive species thrive.” The worms, spread in mulch, compost and potted plants, are so good at climbing they have been found in the upper stories of buildings. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven is urging residents to use vinegar or dish soap to kill the creatures, or to take steps to stop their spread by buying only bare-root plants and avoiding buying compost and mulch.