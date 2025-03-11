U.S. News

Terrifying Toll of Near Misses Before D.C. Plane Crash That Killed 67

WATCH OUT!

Pilots were forced to avoid helicopters once a month for 13 years.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

NTSB Chairman Jennifer Homendy revealed a frightening number of near misses.
Kayla Bartowski/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
Politics‘Big Balls’ DOGE Guy, 19, Is Now a ‘Senior Adviser’ in State Department
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandMAGA Slaps Back at Trump Over Their House Hero Thomas Massie
Sean Craig