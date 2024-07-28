‘Terrifying’: Trump Vows Christians Won’t Have to Vote Again

Democrats slammed Donald Trump as a threat to democracy this weekend after the former president told a group of Christians they were “not going to have to vote” in four years should he win in November.

Trump urged Christians at Turning Point Action’s Believers Summit on Friday to turn out for the election. “Christians, get out and vote, just this time,” he said. “You won’t have to do it anymore. … You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.”

Various Democrats attacked him for the comment and argued it was a continuation of Trump’s self-described joke that he would be a dictator on “day one” of a second term. “When Vice President Harris says this election is about freedom she means it,” the Kamala Harris campaign said in a statement on Saturday. “Our democracy is under assault by criminal Donald Trump.”

Other Democrats on the ballot chimed in. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), running for California’s open Senate seat, said on X the comment meant voters had to “vote against authoritarianism.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) was simpler: “This. Is. Terrifying.”

“We cannot let this be the case,” she wrote on X.

The Trump campaign tried to clean up the remarks and claimed Trump was actually arguing for unity and “bringing prosperity to every American, as opposed to the divisive political environment that has sowed so much division and even resulted in an assassination attempt,” according to The Washington Post.