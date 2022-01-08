CHEAT SHEET
    Terrifying Video Shows Boaters Scramble as Rockface Collapses at Brazilian Tourist Spot

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Twitter/O Tempo

    At least 15 people were injured Saturday when a cliff fractured in Sul Minas, Brazil, sending rocks crashing onto three speedboats below. The horrifying moment in the Capitólio Canyons was captured on video as boats attempt to speed away but were engulfed beneath the falling debris and surging water. According to local outlet O Tempo, the fire department reported the injuries and said rescuers had yet to confirm any fatalities. The destination is a popular tourist attraction, as the Rio Grande river snakes through the canyons, offering boaters scenic views of the towering cliffs.

