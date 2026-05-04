Terrifying Video Shows Cop Dangling From Air With Crocodile

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is leaving the embattled reality TV show midway through season 5 production. Leavitt announced her departure on Sunday during her final performance in the Broadway show Chicago. In a video published by TMZ, she shared the news in a cheeky skit as her character, Roxy Hart. “Oh, erm, what is that? Let me see. Whitney Leavitt announces she’s leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” she read from a piece of paper as the crowd roared at the news. It’s unclear in what capacity Leavitt will appear in the show’s fifth season. The 32-year-old has recently prioritized other opportunities over her commitments to the Hulu show, reaching the semi-finals as a contestant on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars and taking on the role of Hart in February for what was originally meant to be a six-week limited engagement. Her exit comes as the show’s biggest star, Taylor Frankie Paul, dropped out of filming after a video became public in March showing her hurling chairs at her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Production for season 5 was paused amid the crisis and resumed in late April.
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- 1Reality TV Star Abruptly Quits Show Mid-SeriesLEAVING STAGE LEFTHer exit comes as the show’s biggest star dropped out of the show amid a domestic violence scandal.
- 2Billionaire’s Wife Outs Couple as Proposal Goes Wildly WrongWHEN IT RAINS IT POURSAs if it wasn’t already bad enough.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 3NFL Reporter Offered New Job After Cheating ScandalFRESH STARTThe married reporter was pictured getting close to an NFL head coach.
- 4Angelina Jolie Lists Historic LA Mansion for $30 MillionMAGNIFICENTHollywood legend Cecil B. DeMille bought the home for $27,893 back in 1916.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 5Elephant Breaks Free and Gores Man to DeathFOUR-HOUR STANDOFFFootage showed an elephant charging at vehicles and homes, uprooting trees and overturning cars and scooters
- 6China Allegedly Covered Up Suicide Jet Crash That Killed 132FULL DISCLOSUREAuthorities allegedly suppressed information for years about the fatal incident.
- 7Terrifying Video Shows Cop Dangling From Air With CrocodileMASSIVE CROC UPCrocs might fly.
- 8Yankees Legend Dead at 87SPORTS ICONHe served as the voice of the broadcast from 1989 to 2024
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 9Bezos Selling $500 Million Superyacht ‘Because It’s Too Big’FREE DELIVERY?The fourth-richest man in the world is going to need a smaller boat.
- 10Shocking Dashcam Shows Moment Plane Collides with Truck⚠️⚠️⚠️The United Airlines flight hit a light pole on approach to Newark.
A baseball fan suffered miserably in front of more than 35,000 people after his jumbotron proposal didn’t go according to plan—only for it to then be amplified by the wife of the team’s owner. The Red Sox supporter, known only as Douglas, was in attendance at Fenway Park on Sunday to watch the Houston Astros beat Boston 3–1—but not before his girlfriend, Serah Linn, had already rejected his marriage proposal in front of the packed crowd. Daily Mail reports that Douglas had liaised with officials at Fenway to pull off the stunt, which was recorded by Linda Pizzuti Henry, the wife of billionaire Red Sox owner John Henry. She then posted it on social media with the caption “Quieter reaction on this one..... Congratulations to Serah and Douglas.” The latter part of that message was repeated on the jumbotron moments later, but above the words, Serah was shaking her head and looking uncertain. In the toe-curling clip, Douglas then appears to try to end the awkward moment by going in for a kiss. “She doesn’t seem very happy,” a man can be heard saying in the background of Henry’s recording.
Flowers are the tried-and-true Mother’s Day gifts for a reason. May 10th is sneaking up quickly, but don’t worry: 1-800-Flowers.com has got you covered with a wide variety of bouquets to choose from. To ensure delivery on Mother’s Day, ordering early is the best move. However, if you’re in a pinch, these picks are all eligible for same-day delivery. Just be sure to order by noon on 5/10.
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Now this one is a showstopper: pink roses, mini carnations, mini Gerbera daisies, and lavender snapdragons come together in a cute artisanal vase adorned with a honey bee. Mom will be reusing that vase for years to come.
She’s one of a kind, and her bouquet should be too. A beautiful arrangement of pink roses, Gerbera daisies, and mini carnations pops out of a handbag-shaped vase. Flowers have never been this fashionable.
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NFL reporter Dianna Russini has a landing spot if she wants it. After leaving The Athletic amid fallout from photos with New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel, podcaster Jon Weiner said she has an open invitation to join his outfit whenever she wants. “If Dianna Russini decides one day, three months from now, a year from now, two years from now, that she wants to get back into this game, she has a place right here,” Weiner said on his podcast, Stugotz & Company Friday. He added, “I’m not a journalist, I’m a talk show host. And when my real friends fall on difficult times, I like to support them, talk to them, and be someone who listens.” Page Six released photos of the duo, both married to other people, hugging and holding hands in late March at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona. Russini resigned from her role after the release of these photos, and The Athletic announced it would review her reporting. A few weeks later, images surfaced of the two kissing in a shadowy Tribeca bar in March of 2020. Russini deactivated her social media accounts following the release, and Vrabel said he’s seeking therapy and has had some “difficult conversations” with people he cares about.
Wanted star Angelina Jolie is selling her Los Angeles home for $29.85 million, which could give her a tidy $5 million windfall. The 50-year-old bought the Los Angeles mansion in 2017 for $24.5 million in the wake of her split from fellow Hollywood A-Lister Brad Pitt. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star’s five-building, six-bedroom, 2.1-acre Los Feliz property comes complete with a guesthouse, tea house, pool, garage, and a security station, according to the property listing cited by The Wall Street Journal. It was once owned by iconic filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, who bought it in 1916 for $27,893 and lived there until his death in 1959. A 2010 book titled Empire of Dreams: The Epic Life of Cecil B. DeMille revealed that he used the guest house for screening movies. “While the room was large, the heavy furniture meant that it could hold no more than two dozen people for a screening,” a passage of the book, cited by the Journal, said. “DeMille himself would sit in a large leather chair in the corner of the room.” As sold by the mother of six, it also now comes with a secret treehouse.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
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This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
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A man has been killed in India after an elephant broke free and gored him. The victim, identified by local media as 40-year-old Vishnu, was killed on May 1 after reportedly trying to move the elephant to a nearby temple to receive blessings as part of a festival ritual. According to reports, the elephant escaped from the transportation vehicle, breaking out of its chains and attacking Vishnu, grabbing him with its trunk before trampling and goring him. The animal also attacked and injured its primary caretaker, Pradeep, a local outlet reported, citing Angamaly police. Pradeep was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, video footage cited by local media showed the elephant charging at vehicles and homes, uprooting trees, and overturning cars and scooters. A team was eventually deployed to tranquilize the animal, a process that took nearly four hours, according to The Free Press Journal.
Chinese officials allegedly suppressed vital information for four years about an apparent pilot suicide that led to the crash deaths of 132 people despite uncovering evidence of a cockpit struggle just weeks into their investigation. Findings from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board appear to confirm long-standing suspicions that China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 was deliberately flown into mountainous terrain in the Asian country’s southern Guangxi province in March 2022. Newly published data from the agency suggests both of the Boeing 737’s engines were manually shut off and that the autopilot was disengaged before the seven-year-old jet was forced into a near-vertical descent. The data further reveals a violent struggle between the pilots for the controls, with recorded movements suggesting one of them fought to save the aircraft as another drove it downward. Beijing has long faced accusations of a cover-up, with China’s civil aviation authority previously warning that disclosures could “endanger national security and social stability.” No official finding assigning responsibility for the fatal crash has ever been released.
Terrifying Video Shows Cop Dangling From Air With Crocodile
A daring cop retrieved a crocodile filled with human remains by dangling from a helicopter, roping it around the neck, and flying off with it hanging below. Police were searching for a missing 59-year businessman, Gabriel Batista, who they believe was swept away by floodwaters in the Komati River in South Africa. In a statement on Facebook, the South African Police Service praised the “highly dangerous and complex operation carried out by Captain Johan ‘Pottie’ Potgieter.” It added that he “was hoisted from a SANPARKS helicopter into a crocodile-infested river, where he courageously secured a crocodile using a rope under extremely dangerous conditions.” The force added that, “The animal, which was already euthanized, was then safely lifted and relocated, enabling the police and other experts to recover the remains of a suspected missing person.” Cops added that remains were found inside the croc, adding that they were sending “body parts found in the intestines of the crocodile for DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the deceased.” In a grim update, cops said that six pairs of shoes had been found in the croc’s stomach, but none belonged to Batista.
Iconic voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, has died at the age of 87. The native New Yorker was the team’s play-by-play commentator from 1989 to 2024, calling five Yankee World Series wins, 211 postseason games, and 5,420 regular-season games. WFAN Sports Radio announced his death on Monday, saying, “We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” adding, “Rest in peace, John.” In a statement of its own, Major League Baseball said, “Through his unique style and passionate play-by-play calls, Sterling endeared himself to generations of players and fans as the radio voice of the Yankees from 1989 to 2024. His signature punctuation of Yankees victories included calling the final out of five World Series championships.” Announcing his retirement two years ago, the father of four said, “I am a very blessed human being.” He added that his career was a childhood dream, “I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years.”
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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Jeff Bezos is reportedly putting his $500 million superyacht Koru up for sale because it is too big even for him. The Amazon founder took delivery of the vessel four years ago, but Page Six says he has found it “too huge to manage.” The 417-foot yacht, one of the world’s largest, comes with a $75 million support vessel, Abeona, though it’s not clear if that will be included in any deal. It also features a wooden mermaid sculpture modeled after Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sánchez, on the prow. Despite its luxury—including a glass-bottom pool, three jacuzzis, a helipad, and capacity for 18 guests—Koru has faced logistical issues due to its size, from being barred entry to Monaco during the Grand Prix to being unable to enter the lagoon for Bezos and Sánchez’s summer wedding in Venice. In 2023, The New York Times reported that Koru was too large to dock in the Florida Everglades and had to anchor near oil tankers and container ships. Built by Oceanco in the Netherlands, the yacht also sparked controversy during construction when planners in Rotterdam briefly considered dismantling a historic bridge to move it.
Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment that a plane collided with a vehicle traveling along a toll road. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. on Sunday when a United Airlines flight landing at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole just before its final approach. In addition to the pole, the underside of the plane also struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling along the New Jersey Turnpike, with the aircraft’s landing gear tires going through the truck’s window and windshield. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries resulting from glass in his arm and hand, according to authorities, and was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later released. No passengers or crew aboard the flight were harmed. The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Sunday evening that it had launched an investigation into the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill released a statement on the incident, saying, “I’m grateful the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are unharmed. Initial reports indicate that a truck on the Turnpike may also have been involved, and we will continue to monitor developments. United is investigating how this occurred.”