Terrifying Video Shows Enormous Avalanche Engulfing Ski Resort
Terrifying footage has emerged showing an avalanche engulfing everything in its path at a ski resort in Russia. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows billowing snow racing down Mount Elbrus in southern Russia as terrified holidaymakers run for safety. The avalanche can be seen swallowing trees and cars as it makes its way down the highest peak in Europe before slamming into the ski resort’s car park. One person seen in the video appears to stop and stare in amazement at the avalanche before realizing the danger he is in and fleeing. The person recording the clip holds his nerve and slowly walks backward while continuing to film the snowslide, until it completely engulfs him and the video abruptly ends. No deaths have been reported as a result of the avalanche, according to The Sun. Russian authorities had already closed parts of the mountain and shut down cable car services due to severe weather warnings in the area. Around 15 to 30 deaths are recorded each year on Mount Elbrus, many involving climbers who are caught out by sudden changes in weather.