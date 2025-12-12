Terrifying Video Shows Huge Gas Explosion Rip Through Houses
An explosion tore through a residential block in California’s Bay Area, destroying several homes and sending multiple people to the hospital after a construction crew reported striking an underground gas line. The blast hit the unincorporated community of Ashland near Hayward, significantly damaging at least three buildings and injuring six people, according to Alameda County fire officials. Footage from a doorbell camera across the street captured a house roof blown skyward before the structure collapsed, while people nearby ran from the debris and rising smoke. “It was like you were watching a war video,” Brittany Maldonado, who provided the footage, told ABC7 News. Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Nishimoto said three of the injured were considered “immediate transports,” with the others classified as “minor.” Their conditions remain unknown. Pacific Gas & Electric spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said the company was alerted at 7:35 a.m. that a construction crew unaffiliated with PG&E had “struck an underground gas line.” Crews were sent to isolate the break, she said. “The flow of gas was stopped at 9:25 a.m.,” Sarkissian told reporters, adding the explosion followed about 10 minutes later. She said, “We did not wait two hours to shut the gas off. We were working to isolate the line and to be able to safely turn off the gas.”