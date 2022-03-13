Terrifying Video Shows Moment Two MoMA Workers Were Attacked

The New York Police Department released harrowing footage showing the moment a man jumped over a reception desk at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and stabbed two workers on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-second surveillance clip shows the alleged suspect, 60-year-old Gary Cabana, angrily cornering the two employees, identified only as a 24-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, after he was denied entry to the museum and informed his membership had been revoked the day prior due to his previous behavior.

In the footage, Cabana can be seen allegedly stabbing the woman before she runs off, leaving him in a stand off with the male receptionist. As Cabana lunges toward that employee, a security worker throws a file at him, though he pulls back when he sees the knife.

The female employee was stabbed in the neck and back, while the male employee was stabbed in the collarbone. Both are expected to survive.

Police identified Cabana as the suspect Saturday night, though they have not located him yet.

On Saturday, a music supervisor who had been visiting the museum, Weston Pagano, told The Daily Beast he saw two people being taken out of the famed art institution on stretchers.

“[They] were conscious, which was a relief to see,” Pagano told The Daily Beast. “One had visible blood on her left side and shouted something as she was being loaded in, but I couldn’t make out what it was.”