Terrifying Video Shows People Trapped in Swinging Cable Car After Quake Hits Mexico City
WORST NIGHTMARE
This has to rank pretty high on the list of worst possible places to be when an earthquake hits. Videos posted to social media show terrified people inside a cable car as it swings violently back and forth following a major earthquake felt in Mexico City on Tuesday night. In one clip from inside the cable car, a woman can be heard crying as the carriage dangles precariously, and another clip shot from the ground shows the cable car bobbing around as the city below is plunged into darkness. According to The New York Times, the mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that cable car in the Iztapalapa neighborhood is already back in service. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Acapulco late Tuesday but the shaking was felt over 200 miles away in Mexico City. One person has been reported dead as a result of the quake.