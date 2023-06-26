Terrifying Video Shows Shark Pulling Florida Fisherman From His Boat

Read it at WPLG-TV
A video shared with a local news station in Florida shows the terrifying moment a fisherman was bitten on the hand and dragged off his boat into the water by a large shark. The incident reportedly happened in the Florida Everglades, according to WPLG-TV. The video shows a man sticking his hand in the water before the shark lunges from the depths, grabbing his hand and pulling him into the water. Others on the boat can be heard shouting before pulling him back on board. It is unclear how severe the man’s injuries were—though he was treated by park rangers and subsequently airlifted to a nearby hospital.