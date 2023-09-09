CHEAT SHEET
Terror Suspect Caught After Escaping Prison Dressed as Chef
MANHUNT OVER
Police have captured escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife after three days on the run. Scotland Yard said in a statement that the 21-year-old former soldier had been caught Saturday in the west London district of Chiswick. Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning dressed in a chef’s uniform and strapping himself to the bottom of a food delivery van. Khalife is due to go on trial in November on charges that he left fake bombs at a military base and has also been accused of compiling information that could benefit a foreign enemy. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “very pleased” Khalife had been arrested and said his government had initiated an inquiry into how he was able to escape.