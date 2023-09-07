CHEAT SHEET
Terror Suspect Escapes London Prison Dressed as Chef
British authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt to locate a soldier who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday while awaiting trial on terrorism charges. Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, was wearing a chef’s uniform when he slipped out of Wandsworth prison and strapped himself to the underside of a food delivery van, according to reports. Khalife had been accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and breaching Britain’s Official Secrets Act—allegations he denied—before his daring escape from the prison. On Thursday morning, police in the U.K. were still searching for Khalife. Prison escapes are extremely rare in Britain, with just five occurring in England and Wales since 2017.