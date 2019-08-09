Terrorist Gun Violence in Public Spaces Is an Old Story for African Americans

Americans are reeling following the mass shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, with many people questioning if any public space can be safe from gun violence.

Seeing #ItsGettingTooHardTo trending on Twitter as Americans spoke about how they no longer feel safe in almost any public space—schools, churches, grocery stores, shopping centers—I kept thinking about a story my uncle told me about growing up in the Jim Crow South.

During his freshman year at Tuskegee University in Alabama his class took a field trip, and the bus had to stop for gas. My uncle and his classmates disembarked and went to use the restroom, but the gas station did not have a “colored” restroom. In other parts of the South this meant that the women had no alternative but to wait, but the men could use the facilities around back. One of his classmates went around back, and never returned. A white man shot him in the head for urinating outside. He then yelled something close to “n---ers need to learn some manners” (my uncle could not remember the exact phrase). My uncle and his terrified classmates quickly got back on the bus, and left. Everyone knew that the man would not be arrested, and that the threat of terror would not be abated. Instead all they could do was learn to not urinate outside.