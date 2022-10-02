Terry Bradshaw Reveals Cancer Diagnoses on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’
PERSONAL BATTLES
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw privately battled cancer twice over the last year, he said on Fox NFL Sunday. “Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically,” Bradshaw said on Sunday’s broadcast. “I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life.” Bradshaw said that, last November, he received a bladder cancer diagnosis, which he subsequently treated and was declared cancer free. But following a sore neck in March, he said an MRI revealed a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of skin cancer. He later underwent surgery to remove it. “Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” he said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”