Terry Crews Admits His 2020 Anti-BLM Tweet Was a ‘Mistake’
TWO YEARS LATER...
Actor Terry Crews has issued a mea culpa for controversial statements he made about Black Lives Matter during the racial justice protests of 2020. Crews was ripped to proverbial shreds at the time over a tweet that read, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn't morph into #blacklivesbetter.” Now, the actor is singing a different tune. During a Wednesday interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Crews apologized “to anybody who was offended” by the message and admitted the tweet was a “mistake.” “As an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd,” he told Noah. “The need is for us as a people to actually come together. …This is our country. We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”