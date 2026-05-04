Terry Crews Calls This Hisense the Ultimate World Cup TV

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With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to turn homes across the U.S. into front-row seats this summer, there’s never been a better reason to upgrade the room where the best moments happen. Hisense is teaming up with actor and former NFL star Terry Crews as the brand’s “Ultimate Host” to help make every watch party feel larger-than-life.

Whether for the World Cup, a holiday movie marathon, or a Friday night that needs no occasion at all, Hisense is the centerpiece that makes those moments pop.

Hisense UR9 RGB MiniLED TV Ranging from 65"-100" Shop At Best Buy $ 3500 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Crews and Hisense recommend the UR9 RGB MiniLED TV for fans to build the ultimate hosting setup before the tournament kicks off.