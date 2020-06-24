Terry Crews Says ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Scrapped Four Episodes After George Floyd’s Death
Terry Crews, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has revealed that the show’s writers scrapped four entire episodes to give them space to figure out how to carry on in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. The cop comedy wrapped its seventh season in April, but Crews said Tuesday that showrunner Dan Goor “had four [new] episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.” Earlier this month, Goor tweeted support for Black Lives Matter and said that he and the cast had made a $100,000 contribution to the National Bail Fund Network. According to Deadline, Crews went on to call the reaction to the death of George Floyd “Black America’s #MeToo movement.” He went on: “We always knew this was happening... but now, white people are understanding.” Crews said he hoped Brooklyn Nine-Nine will continue and go on to make something “truly groundbreaking” to resonate with what has happened over these past months.