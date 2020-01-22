Monty Python Star Terry Jones Dies Aged 77
Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77 after a “long, extremely brave, but always good humoured battle” against dementia, his family has said. A statement from the Jones family said he passed away with his wife, Anna Soderstrom at his side. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades,” the statement read. “His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.” The statement added the hope that dementia will one day be “eradicated entirely,” and described the comedian as an “extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.’” Jones was the director and star of Monty Python’s most famous works—Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he co-directed with Terry Gilliam, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.