North Carolina 64-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Planting Pipe Bombs Around City

A 64-year-old man in Brevard, North Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly planting pipe bombs throughout the city. Terry Lee Barham placed incendiary devices near First Baptist Church, the American Legion Lodge, and the Transylvania County Community Services Building in the city, according to police. Several devices had detonated with little damage. Barham is charged with 10 offenses including three counts of terrorism and possession, transportation, and manufacturing of a weapon of mass destruction. Authorities said they found materials used to fabricate bombs at Barham’s house.