CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    North Carolina 64-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Planting Pipe Bombs Around City

    EXPLOSIVE

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Transylvania County Jail

    A 64-year-old man in Brevard, North Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly planting pipe bombs throughout the city. Terry Lee Barham placed incendiary devices near First Baptist Church, the American Legion Lodge, and the Transylvania County Community Services Building in the city, according to police. Several devices had detonated with little damage. Barham is charged with 10 offenses including three counts of terrorism and possession, transportation, and manufacturing of a weapon of mass destruction. Authorities said they found materials used to fabricate bombs at Barham’s house.

    Read it at WMYA