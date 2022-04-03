Man Who Awoke From 19-Year Coma Has Died

CHEAT SHEET
An Arkansas man who spent 19 years in a coma and then suddenly woke up talking has died nearly two decades after his medical marvel. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57, made headlines in 2003 when he blurted out “mom” after being in a vegetative state from a 1984 car accident—and his family says he never stopped talking after that. An online obituary says that Wallis died at a care facility in Searcy, though no cause was provided. “He enjoyed eating anything at anytime and loved drinking Pepsi. He liked listening to live music, especially when his brother Perry was playing. Terry was a great teaser and loved to tease his sister. His wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family,” the obituary said.