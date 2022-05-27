Four Dogs Baked to Death in Car While Woman Ate Lunch at Restaurant

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WESH
A Missouri woman is charged with animal cruelty after four dogs she left in the car in Florida baked to death while she ate lunch at a restaurant, authorities said. Tesia White, 25, told New Smyrna Beach police she left the air conditioning on and the windows on while she dined out—and even checked on the animals once, WESH reports. But when she returned to the car, she found the 4-year-old Goldendoodle, 2-year-old Boxer and two Goldendoodle puppies in distress. “They accidentally turned the air conditioning off in the car and they were trapped in a hot car and now they're all laying on their side and none of them are moving,” she said on a 911 call, later telling police, “I should not be allowed to own a dog.”