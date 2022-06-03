Tesla Paid a PR Firm to Monitor Employees Online in 2017 and 2018: Report
SURVEILLANCE
Invoices and documents reviewed by CNBC indicate that Tesla paid a PR firm to monitor an employee Facebook group and general social media activity in 2017 and 2018, with focused research conducted on labor organizers. In 2017 and 2018, some Tesla employees tried to form a union at a factory in Fremont, California; the company and founder Elon Musk have bumped up against union advocates for years. According to documents about MWW PR’s work, the firm paid particular attention to conversations about unfair labor practices and a sexual harassment lawsuit. Three people who worked at the Fremont factory in 2018 told CNBC that colleagues advised them not to connect with bosses on social media or join online groups unless they knew every member. Two current Tesla employees told the outlet that they suspect the company still monitors their social media posts. CNBC obtained copies of Tesla’s current communications policy, which says managers should not look at employees’ online presences unless there is an explicit business-related reason to do so. The policy also discourages employees from addressing labor issues online, saying they are “more likely to resolve concerns about work” by going through company channels.