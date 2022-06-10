CHEAT SHEET
Tesla Cancels Online Job Fairs in China as Elon Musk Warns of Job Cuts
Tesla has scrapped three upcoming online job fairs in China without warning after Elon Musk said the company planned to slash 10 percent of its workforce. The scheduled recruitment events were set to take place in June before the electric-auto titan sent out WeChat notifications Thursday to prospective attendees saying they would no longer be given. No reason was given for the cancellation. But last week, arch mega-troll Musk sent a memo to Tesla staff saying the company had become “overstaffed in many areas,” which would be dealt with through job cuts. Though he said the cuts wouldn’t affect those building cars or battery packs, it’s not clear if those working for Tesla in China would be hit.