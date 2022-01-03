Elon Musk Kicks Off New Year by Getting $28 Billion Richer
Meme Stock Bonanza
Tesla CEO and internet provocateur Elon Musk got $28 billion richer on Monday as investors cheered the automakers’ spike in vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter. According to Forbes estimates, Musk remained the richest person in the world by a $99 billion margin as of early Monday afternoon—with a net worth just below $300 billion—leading French retailer Bernard Arnault ($201 billion) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($196 billion). Tesla announced in a press release that it delivered more than 936,000 vehicles last year, almost double 2020’s total. Despite his massive fortune, Musk has claimed that his primary home is a $50,000 property in Texas that he rents from his rocket maker SpaceX. There are questions about whether that’s deeply misleading.