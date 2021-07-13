Elon Musk’s Testy Day in Court Is Interrupted by a Vomiting Lawyer
OBJECTION
Elon Musk’s day in court took a bizarre turn on Tuesday when an attorney vomited in the jury box, forcing the court to take a recess. Musk is being sued by shareholders who say the Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity amounted to a bailout because Musk oversaw the 2016 buyout despite having a financial interest in both companies. The plaintiffs’ attorney, Randy Baron, alleged that Musk set the price for Tesla to purchase SolarCity, a claim Musk has denied. His nine-hour testimony ended on Tuesday afternoon—but not before a member of the plaintiff’s counsel vomited and halted proceedings for two hours. In one testy exchange during Musk’s confrontational testimony, Musk called Baron a “bad human being” who was “mentored by criminals, then continued to be mentored by criminals.”