FAIL
Tesla Cybertruck Windows Shatter During Durability Demo
During the reveal on Thursday night of Tesla’s latest electric vehicle, the Cybertruck, one of CEO Elon Musk’s claims didn’t quite live up to the hype. CNBC reports that Musk said the truck was bulletproof against a 9mm handgun, and at one point brought out Tesla Chief Designer Franz Von Holzhausen to demonstrate how durable the Cybertruck is. While the truck didn’t dent after Von Holzhausen smashed it with a sledgehammer, the windows shattered when Von Holzhausen threw metal balls at them. “Oh my fucking god,” Musk said while laughing after the first window shattered. “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.” Von Holshausen then picked up another metal ball and threw it at the passenger window, which also broke. Musk shrugged and said, “Well, it didn’t go all the way through.” Musk previously said the futuristic pickup truck was inspired by cars from Blade Runner and The Spy Who Loved Me. The Cybertruck starts at $39,900.