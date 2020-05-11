Tesla Defies Stay-Home Order by Reopening California Factory: Report
Tesla employees were called into work over the weekend at the company’s Fremont, California, plant despite the county’s shelter-in-place order, The Verge reported Monday. The news comes after CEO Elon Musk sued Alameda County over the order—which closed certain businesses and manufacturing facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic—and also threatened to move the plant out of California. “The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” Musk tweeted on Saturday.
Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty said that county health officials were in discussion with Musk about reopening the plant on May 18 and almost closed the deal before the CEO ranted on Twitter. “Tesla would have opened,” Haggerty told The New York Times, “I know Elon knew that. But he wanted it this week.” Tesla employees reportedly finished making around 200 cars over the weekend. The company, which announced on Saturday that it had “started the process of resuming operations,” is asking more employees to report to work later this week, according to The Verge.