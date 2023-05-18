CHEAT SHEET
Tesla Driver Sues Over ‘Sudden’ Acceleration and Brake Failure
A New York City man is suing Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., claiming his electric vehicle “suddenly and automatically” took off from a standstill—after which the brakes allegedly failed—and wouldn’t come to a halt until he intentionally crashed it into an empty parking space. In a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court, Akm Shamsuzzaman says Tesla is liable for his resultant injuries, arguing the car was “negligently and dangerously designed.” Shamsuzzaman is asking for an undetermined sum, plus costs and fees. Tesla Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.