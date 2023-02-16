Tesla Fired Gigafactory Workers Day After Union Plans Announced: Complaint
PULL THE PLUG
Tesla fired dozens of workers at its gigafactory in Buffalo, New York, the day after staff at the plant unveiled plans to form a union, according to a report. A complaint filed to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) claims that at least one of the fired workers was part of the organizing committee, while others had been involved in labor discussions. Alleging that the firings are illegal, the complaint further claims the firings came “in retaliation for union activity and to discourage union activity.” Workers United union organizer Jaz Brisack said the job losses were “designed to terrify everyone about potential consequences of them organizing.” Bloomberg reports that workers at the plant had previously complained about overbearing workplace monitoring and grueling productivity targets which made some staff feel pressured not to take bathroom breaks.