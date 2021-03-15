Tesla Has Officially Crowned Elon Musk as Company ‘Technoking’ for Some Reason

Read it at Reuters
Tesla has bestowed the official title of “Technoking” upon Elon Musk for reasons that are yet to be adequately explained. The revelation came from an official regulatory filing published Monday, which also revealed that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn has been named “Master of Coin.” The company also confirmed that former president of automotive Jerome Guillen has been named the “president for Tesla Heavy Trucking.” According to Reuters news agency, Musk will retain his title of chief executive alongside the new title of “Technoking of Tesla.” The company has not offered any kind of explanation for the titles.