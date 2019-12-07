Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into Connecticut State Police Cruiser
A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Connecticut state police car early Saturday morning while the trooper was assisting a vehicle in the center lane of a highway, police said. Two troopers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the center lane of I-95 in Norwalk, Connecticut, and while the troopers were awaiting a tow truck behind the disabled vehicle, a 2018 Tesla Model 3 struck the rear of one cruiser and then struck the disabled vehicle, according to police. “Fortunately, no one involved was seriously injured, but it is apparent that this incident could have been more severe,” state police said in a press release. Police said the driver of the Tesla was stopped by another trooper several hundred feet away, and that the driver said he was checking on his dog, which was in the back seat, prior to hitting the vehicles. The Hartford Courant reports the unidentified driver was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Another Tesla Model 3 with the autopilot feature engaged crashed into a truck in Florida in March, killing the driver of the Tesla, marking the fourth person to die in an autopilot-related crash.