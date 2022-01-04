Tesla Opens New Showroom in China’s Genocide Epicenter Xinjiang
‘TESLA HEARTS XINJIANG’
Human rights groups have reacted with horror after Elon Musk’s Tesla opened a showroom in Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities have been accused of slavery and genocide against Uighur Muslims. According to The Guardian, Tesla announced the opening with social media post last week which read: “On the last day of 2021, we meet in Xinjiang. In 2022 let us together launch Xinjiang on its electric journey!” That post showed photos of people holding up placards that said: “Tesla [heart] Xinjiang.” The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Tesla should close the store immediately, writing in a statement: “No American corporation should be doing business in a region that is the focal point of a campaign of genocide targeting a religious and ethnic minority.” Scott Paul, the president of the Alliance of American Manufacturing industry body, said: “I’ll be blunt: Any company doing business in Xinjiang is complicit in the cultural genocide taking place there. But Tesla’s actions are especially despicable.” As of Tuesday, Tesla hasn’t publicly responded to the criticism.