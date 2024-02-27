Tesla Pays $2K to Bakery After Deserting Monster Pie Order
NEED THE DOUGH
Tesla has reportedly settled up with a California bakery that was left $2,000 out of pocket when the electric automaker abruptly canceled an order for 4,000 mini pies. Voahangy Rasetarinera, the owner of Giving Pies in San Jose, last week posted on Instagram about how she’d received an order for 2,000 pies from Tesla on Valentine’s Day, reportedly worth $6,000. Elon Musk’s company then doubled the order, Rasetarinera said, forcing her to turn down other business including Black History Month catering inquiries, before Tesla ultimately ditched its order altogether without paying. “To me, it was clear that Tesla’s corporate culture prioritized convenience over accountability, disregarding the livelihoods of small business owners like myself,” Rasetarinera wrote on Instagram. “Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery,” Musk wrote Friday in response to a news article about the incident. “People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best.” Rasetarinera on Monday told The Guardian she’d been “paid the $2k that I was out of.”