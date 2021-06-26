CHEAT SHEET
Tesla Recalls 285K Cars in China Over Safety Risks
Tesla has launched a massive recall of two models in China after an investigation found their cruise-control system could be accidentally triggered, The Wall Street Journal reports. Elon Musk’s company says owners can upgrade software remotely to resolve the safety problem with Model 3 sedans and Model Y compact crossover vehicles made in Shanghai between December 2019 and June 2021. But the recall is a blow to the company’s reputation in China, which has dived since a viral incident in April, when a consumer shouted complaints about faulty brakes at an auto show.